Top 10 world news: Ukraine's counteroffensive operation, Donald Trump's civil rape trial, and more

As per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Ukraine looks set to launch its much-awaited counteroffensive against Russia. This comes as Ukrainian towns and cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa in the southwest were bombarded by Russia overnight on Saturday into Sunday. In other news, former US president Donald Trump may soon be branded with the title 'rapist,' as the civil trial in which columnist and author E Jean Carroll accuses him of sexual assault begins this week.

Ukraine looks set to launch a spring counteroffensive, Washington-based think tank says

An analysis of the position of Ukrainian troops suggests that Kyiv's much-awaited spring counteroffensive might begin soon. The troops are positioned on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, an early indication of the counter-offensive, a Washington-based think tank said.

Russia bombarded Ukrainian towns and cities overnight Saturday into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said. Regions that were attacked with missiles, artillery and drones included Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa in the southwest, according to the officials.

Russian officials, said visas were never issued for their country’s media representatives who were supposed to accompany the foreign minister for the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, United States.

China’s ambassador to France has sparked anger and dismay among eastern European countries after questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet countries including Ukraine.

Donald Trump may soon have another 'title' added to his name, that of a rapist. This week, former advice columnist and author E Jean Carroll will finally get her chance to speak in court about the alleged ordeal she had to bear at the hands of the former US president.

A 46-year-old Singaporean man will be hanged next week over one kilogram of cannabis in what will be the first execution of the city-state in nearly six months.

Former US vice president Mike Pence is still non-committal on joining the presidential nomination race. During an interview, Pence said if he was to jump into the primaries, it would be before 'late June' this year.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday to protest against the judicial overhaul plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which will tighten the government's control on the Supreme Court.

A study has revealed that the media's coverage of climate research is, to a large extent, carried out in a way that doesn't provoke action. It claims that the media coverage doesn't inspire the pro-environmental behaviours needed to address the problem.