Singapore to execute man over 1 kg of cannabis, family pleads for clemency

A 46-year-old Singaporean man will be hanged next week over one kilogram of cannabis in what will be the first execution of the city-state in nearly six months, said a report by news agency AFP, citing local rights groups. Meanwhile, his family pleaded for clemency from the authorities, on Sunday (April 23) and urged a retrial.

What do we know about the sentence?

In 2018, the 46-year-old, Tangaraju Suppiah, was sentenced to death for conspiring to smuggle the drugs, reported AFP after being convicted the year prior for “abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic” 1,017.9 grams of cannabis.

The amount is said to be twice the minimum volume that merits the death sentence in the city-state. According to the prosecutors, Tangaraju owned two mobile phone numbers used as contacts.

A Court of Appeal upheld the decision while a high country judge Hoo Sheau Peng said that the charge against the accused “had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt”. The execution is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 26).

Rights groups condemn decision

Last week, Amnesty International condemned the court’s decision and called it “extremely cruel”. A spokesperson from Amnesty’s regional office told AFP, that if they go through with this execution it “would be in violation of international law and in stubborn defiance of continued outcry over Singapore's use of the death penalty.”

Rights activist Kirsten Han told AFP, “What is especially troubling is that Tangaraju... never actually handled the drugs. He was also questioned by the police without legal counsel, and said that he was denied a Tamil interpreter.”

However, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau said he “had access to legal counsel throughout the process.” The agency also said that the judge found it “disingenuous” given Tangaraju’s admission and that he had made no request for an interpreter for any of the other statements.

Tangaraju’s family pleads for clemency

Tangaraju’s sister, Leelavathy Suppiah addressing a press conference in Tamil, said, “We don’t think my brother’s had a fair trial...I have faith the president will read all our petitions.” She added, “Since young, he's been kind and well-liked by everyone, and he’s never done anything bad to anyone...he's sacrificed everything to help his family,” Leelavathy was quoted as saying by AFP.

Meanwhile, his 26-year-old niece said that his uncle has been brave and “prepared” for Wednesday but that his death will be unjust. Tangaraju’s family members, relatives, and friends have signed appeals, and rights groups have said that they will deliver petitions to the president’s office.

The 46-year-old’s family and rights groups have claimed that there are loopholes in the case like questioning by police without legal counsel and being denied a Tamil interpreter during the recording of his first police statement.

Singapore’s stance on drugs and capital punishment

As many nations across the world, including neighbouring Thailand have decriminalised cannabis and authorities forgoing prison sentences, rights groups have been mounting pressure on Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

Notably, the city-state has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and has argued that the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against drug trafficking. Singapore also resumed execution by hanging in March 2022 after a two-year hiatus and carried out 11, last year, all of which were reportedly related to drug offences.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE