Ukraine looks set to launch a spring counteroffensive, Washington-based think tank says

An analysis of the position of Ukrainian troops suggests that Kyiv's much-awaited spring counteroffensive might begin soon. The troops are positioned on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, an early indication of the counter-offensive, a Washington-based think tank said. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported late Saturday that geolocated footage obtained from pro-Kremlin military bloggers indicates that Ukrainian troops had established a foothold near the town of Oleshky.

Ukrainian media reports are widely speculating that the counteroffensive may soon begin, citing the establishment of such positions. Reacting to the reports, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, called on everyone to be patient.

Natalia said that it isn't feasible to disclose the details of the military operation in the Dnieper delta for security reasons.

She told a Ukrainian television channel that it was “very difficult work” when “it’s necessary to overcome an obstacle such as the Dnieper, when the front line passes through a wide and powerful river.”

On the other hand, Kremlin-installed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, denied in a Telegram update that Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Dnieper and that Russian forces are “in full control” of the area. Saldo indicated that the images that ISW referenced for the analysis are probably "selfies" taken by Ukrainian sabotage units across the Dnieper before being forced back.

ISW also said that Ukrainian troops were approaching the nearby village of Dachi. On Thursday and Saturday, ISW said the Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces had maintained these positions for weeks and established stable supply lines to them, indicating a lack of Russian control over the area.

For months now, both sides have been trying to gain momentum, with neither able to move forward definitively. Ukraine has managed to gain several weapons and heavy tanks from the West, triggering speculation that a counteroffensive is on the cards.

Fresh attacks

The battle for Bakhmut is the fiercest one in the last few months, with Russia claiming advances in the region. However, Ukraine has continued to deny that Moscow has captured parts of the city. On Sunday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed Moscow’s forces had captured two more neighbourhoods in the western part of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner military force, had earlier claimed that his troops control 80 per cent of Bakhmut. Kyiv has repeatedly denied claims that its forces are poised to withdraw.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Ukraine said that Russia launched attacks on several parts of the country. Regions that were attacked with missiles, artillery and drones included Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa in the southwest, according to the officials. At least five Russian missiles hit Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on Saturday and damaged civilian buildings.

According to the Ukrainian military’s southern command, Russia aimed self-detonating drones at Odesa's air defences. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, over 70 artillery attacks were reported from Zaporizhzhia where at least one man was hurt and 10 houses were destroyed, according to Yurii Malashko, head of the region's military administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

