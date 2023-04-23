Mike Pence may join presidential nomination race before 'late June'

Former US vice president Mike Pence is still non-committal on joining the presidential nomination race. During an interview, Pence said if he was to jump into the primaries, it would be before 'late June' this year.

“I think if we have an announcement to make, it’ll be well before late June,” Pence said, adding, “Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June."

Despite not going all-in the race, the former Congressman has been visiting early-voting states, establishing a political staff and even releasing a memoir.

Pence criticises Trump

Last month, at a public function, Pence harshly criticised former president Donald Trump for his role in the riots and said history will hold the former president accountable for being wrong.

“President Trump was wrong,” said Pence. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Experts believe his criticism of Trump is an attempt to sway the fence-sitters within the GOP to vote for him.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace. And it mocks decency to portray it any other way,” added Pence.

Pence has fallen on Donald Trump's wrong side ever since he refused to support his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. When asked whether he would support Trump in the 2024 elections, Pence said, "There might be somebody else I prefer more."

Such has been the friction between the two leaders that Pence earlier this month said he will not appeal the judge's order compelling him to testify in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into whether the former president attempted to overturn the election or not.

What do the polls say?

According to various polls, Pence is currently third on the list of presidential nominees alongside Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who announced her candidacy earlier this year. Both polled around four per cent votes in the poll. '

The top spot was taken by Trump while Florida governor Ron DeSantis came second. Despite the Republicans not performing admirably in the midterms under Trump's leadership, many see him as the only alternative to take down Biden, who, by all estimates, is set to present a re-election bid.

(With inputs from agencies)