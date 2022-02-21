Top 10 world news: Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia, and more

Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war. China has sanctioned US companies Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp for supplying arms to Taiwan.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kyiv denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Moscow

"Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today," Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry, told reporters.

Blast hits Donetsk airport area; Kremlin says Biden-Putin summit 'premature'

Amid rising Russia and Ukraine tensions, a blast was heard early on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported citing a witness.

China sanctions US companies for supplying arms to Taiwan

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing, ''The sanctions are countermeasures against the two companies over a $100-million arms on February 7 sale that undermined China's security interests, seriously undermined China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on maiden Gulf trip for gas summit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday, arrived in Qatar for his firt visit to a Gulf Arab state for a major gas summit. The summit is likely to be dominated by tensions over Ukraine crisis.

Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that a US-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to a more violent Middle East.

UK: Boris Johnson to scrap all COVID-19 legal curbs as criticism mounts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting it is time to move on despite political opposition and unease from the UN's health agency.

Billionaire Carl Icahn blasts McDonald's over welfare of pigs used in food chain

Billionaire Carl Icahn, who is a shareholder in McDonald's, has expressed concerns over welfare of pigs in its food chain.

Fears for orangutans' future heightens amid shift in Indonesia's capital

The Indonesian government's move to relocate the country's capital to the dense but dwindling jungles of East Kalimantan province has increased fears for the future of orangutans.

COVID-19: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

New Zealand will lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police.

Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Tayyip Erdogan's shadow

A veteran Turkish political leader who has struggled for years to have President Tayyip Erdogan voted out of office says it is "very clear" that his dream is drawing nearer, even as doubts remain about whether he will be the main opposition candidate at presidential elections set for 2023.