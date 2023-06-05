Top 10 world news: Ukraine conducts 'offensive actions' at the front, Was Odisha train crash avoidable? & more

Ukraine said Monday it was conducting "offensive actions" on the front line and noted some progress in Bakhmut, though it downplayed the scale of the moves. "In some sectors we are conducting offensive actions," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding that "the Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities."



In other news, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, currently on a two-day visit to India, met his counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday. The two held talks on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as well as security of the Indo-Pacific region and the China threat in New Delhi's neighbourhood.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukraine said Monday it was conducting "offensive actions" on the front line and noted some progress in Bakhmut, though it downplayed the scale of the moves. "In some sectors we are conducting offensive actions," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding that "the Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, currently on a two-day visit to India, met his counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday. The two held talks on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as well as security of the Indo-Pacific region and the China threat in New Delhi's neighbourhood.

A devasting train crash on Friday (June 2) in the Indian eastern state of Odisha has left the nation grieving as nearly 300 people lost their lives and over 1,100 were injured. The accident emerged as the country's worst rail accident in over two decades. But was the accident avoidable?

As per some sources linked to US intelligence quoted by CNN, Ukraine is working on arming its "agents and sympathisers" inside Russia with drones to undertake sabotage operations against the Russian establishment.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday said that the continuing dependence of India on Russian weapons is not in the interest of his country. The statement was made by the German minister ahead of his visit to New Delhi which is aimed at bolstering security ties.

At least four people were killed when a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot crashed into the mountains of Virginia on Sunday (June 4). The authorities in the United States were forced to scramble F-16 fighter jets after a sonic boom that rocked the Washington DC metropolitan area.

The European Union's Court of Justice on Monday ruled that controversial judicial reform, which was introduced by Poland in 2019 and is related to the disciplinary procedures for judges, stands in violation of the EU law.

This day has been celebrated by millions of people across the world. Since last year, for better or for worse, five prominent international agreements and treaties have been agreed upon which are set to affect environment-related decision-making in the years to come. WION Explains!

India's national capital New Delhi has been currently generating more than 1,100 tonnes of plastic waste every day, but only around 870 tonnes per day (TPD) is being managed or recycled, which leaves a gap of 242 TPD or around 22 per cent of the plastic waste load of Delhi.