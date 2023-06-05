Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Moscows says killed 250 Ukrainian troops attack in Donetsk
In recent weeks, the fighting has been escalating along the border areas between the two warring nations. It follows last month's dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine into the Belgorod region which forced Russia to use its artillery and air force on home soil. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated that it will be launching a counter-offensive and even had a pan-Europe trip to seek more weapons.
Russia on Monday repelled 'a large-scale offensive' claimed to have been launched by the Ukrainian forces in Moscow-annexed Donetsk region, as fighting intensified along their border. Large parts of Donetsk have been under occupation by Moscow separatists since 2014. It is one of four eastern Ukrainian territories that Russia formally annexed in September last year, along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Though Russia has blamed Ukraine, the latter has not claimed responsibility for attacks on Russian soil, but presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on Sunday said that the situation in the border areas 'should be viewed as the future of Russia'.
In recent weeks, the fighting has been escalating along the border areas between the two warring nations. It follows last month's dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine into the Belgorod region which forced Russia to use its artillery and air force on home soil. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated that it will be launching a counter-offensive and even had a pan-Europe trip to seek more weapons.
The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod has said an energy facility is on fire in region, blaming a bomb dropped by a drone. Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties and that services had not been affected.
US President Joe Biden welcomes the prime ministers of Britain and Denmark to Washington DC this week for meetings that will include the mission to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
Britain and Denmark are playing a pivotal role in the nascent joint international plan that Biden recently endorsed after months of resisting calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for US aircraft, Associated Press reported.
Russia said on Monday (June 5) that its forces managed to thwart a major Ukrainian offensive at five points along the Donetsk region and killed hundreds of pro-Kyiv troops. Russia's defence in the Donetsk region at the time of this Ukrainian attack was led by Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov himself.
Russian defence ministry claimed 250 Ukrainian troops killed in attack in Donetsk.