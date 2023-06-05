Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Moscows says killed 250 Ukrainian troops attack in Donetsk

Russia on Monday repelled 'a large-scale offensive' claimed to have been launched by the Ukrainian forces in Moscow-annexed Donetsk region, as fighting intensified along their border. Large parts of Donetsk have been under occupation by Moscow separatists since 2014. It is one of four eastern Ukrainian territories that Russia formally annexed in September last year, along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Though Russia has blamed Ukraine, the latter has not claimed responsibility for attacks on Russian soil, but presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on Sunday said that the situation in the border areas 'should be viewed as the future of Russia'.

In recent weeks, the fighting has been escalating along the border areas between the two warring nations. It follows last month's dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine into the Belgorod region which forced Russia to use its artillery and air force on home soil. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had indicated that it will be launching a counter-offensive and even had a pan-Europe trip to seek more weapons.

