Zelensky's counteroffensive crashing? Russia says it killed hundreds of Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region

Russia said on Monday (June 5) that its forces managed to thwart a major Ukrainian offensive at five points along the Donetsk region and killed hundreds of pro-Kyiv troops. Russia's defence in the Donetsk region at the time of this Ukrainian attack was led by Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov himself.

It is yet not clear if the troops at the Ukrainian side consisted of the regular forces or some anti-Russia militant group.

The supposed attack is deemed a part of Ukraine's counteroffensive which President Zelensky had been promising since months to recapture the territory lost in the war.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had attacked with six mechanised and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has long suspected Ukraine would seek to drive a wedge through Russian-controlled territory.

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction," the defence ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defences in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front," it said. "The enemy did not achieve its tasks, it had no success."

Meanwhile, a pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans on Sunday said it had captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram. The brief clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds.

The group said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner.