EU Court rules Polish judicial reform violating law, Poland rejects verdict

The European Union's Court of Justice on Monday ruled that controversial judicial reform, which was introduced by Poland in 2019 and is related to the disciplinary procedures for judges, stands in violation of the EU law.

"Rule of law: the Polish justice reform of December 2019 infringes EU law" because it undermines the impartiality and independence of judges, said the Luxembourg-based court in its verdict.

"The value of the rule of law is an integral part of the very identity of the European Union," the court stated.

The ruling was immediately appreciated by Brussels which said that the judgement "settles the matter for good".

"Today is an important day for the restoration of an independent justice in Poland," said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders. "After today's decision, the law on the judiciary will need to be adapted accordingly... I urge the Polish authorities to comply fully with the judgement," he added.

ALSO READ | EU and US to release draft code of conduct on AI ‘within weeks’ amid threats from China Poland calls EU Court "corrupt" The Court of Justice of the European Union was denounced by Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro on Monday as "corrupt". Poland rejected the ruling that considered the Polish judicial reform as a violation of the EU law.

The Luxembourg-based court's verdict "was not written by judges but politicians because it constitutes a clear violation of European treaties," Ziobro said, adding that "the European Union's top court is corrupt".

The governing conservatives of Poland have shared tense relations with Brussels since they came to power in 2015 over claims that Warsaw is not being able to completely uphold EU laws, especially with regard to the judiciary.

In 2021, Poland was slapped with a fine of one million euros per day by the Luxembourg court for not suspending its contested disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.

The fines imposed on the country total more than 550 million euros ($590 million).

WATCH | Gravitas: Why is the EU interested in North-East India? The court on Monday said that the imposition of daily fines would stop now but Poland will have to clear the amount which is still due.

Polish EU Affairs Minster Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek stated that they have already some of the issues which the ECJ has pointed out.

"This challenged legal status has undergone significant changes, it has been amended," he said while speaking to the reporters.

The EU executive European Commission, which manages the budget of the bloc and enforces joint laws in all 27 member states, had brought the case. The lawsuit was supported by Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.