Lionel Messi to Barcelona a done deal? Messi's father provides BIG update after recent catch up with club Prez

Is Lionel Messi set to return to FC Barcelona? The latest reports suggest so. Days after Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – his previous club, announced Messi’s departure after two seasons at the helm, Lionel Messi’s father – Jorge Messi, provided a big break on this matter. After meeting Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently, Messi’s father claimed the Argentine star is keen on returning to Camp Nou this summer amid rumours of him signing a lucrative Saudi Pro League deal.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona, and I’d love to see him back to Barça. I can say that we are confident — as Barça move is an option for sure. But you will know the future soon,” said Jorge Messi, as quoted by multiple outlets. 🚨 Jorge Messi after meeting Barcelona president Laporta: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça”.



“Barça move is an option for sure”, Jorge Messi added — via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/UwIrMX4GSz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023 × The World Cup winner with Argentina, Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club failed to extend his contract due to Financial Fair Play rules in LaLiga. After spending nearly two decades at Camp Nou, Messi left Barça and joined Ligue 1 giants PSG on a two-year deal. There, he joined his former Barcelona teammate and a close friend Neymar.

Following winning the French League and appearing in his final league game for PSG the past week, the board, in a statement, announced Messi’s departure.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-23 season," the club said in a widely expected announcement.

“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future", said Leo Messi.

Meanwhile, Barça head coach Xavi Hernandez and President Laporta have insisted on bringing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner back to where he belonged.

Since Barcelona had prepared a ‘viable plan’ to resign Messi – considering all FFP factors, the official bid is yet to be made. Jorge Messi was at Laporta house to discuss about this deal only.

For that to happen, the Spanish Football League is yet to approve Barcelona’s plan. As per several reports, the blueprint includes contract extensions of a few players and a highly-likely mega-deal of Lionel Messi's signing.

Besides Barcelona, there are reports from the Gulf stating Messi is also on the radar of a few teams in the Saudi Pro League – where his old foe, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for Al Nassr. Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami has also shown interest in bringing Leo on board.

Lionel Messi will make a final call on his future shortly.