Top 10 world news: Ukraine closes ports for Russian ships, Taiwan's assertion, more

Ukraine closes ports to Russian ships, says Russian media



Ukraine's new law has effectively denied access to Russian ships (cargo and passenger) access to its inland waters. This may further strain relations between the two neighbours.

Taiwan's pursuit of democracy and freedom is not a crime: Tsai Ing-wen



Beijing has ramped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects the stance that the island is Chinese territory.

First time in history, ten people at once celebrated New Year in space



Yuri Romanenko and Georgy Grechko were the first cosmonauts to celebrate the New Year in orbit in 1977-1978.

Stampede at India’s Vaishno Devi shrine: 12 dead, 20 injured



Around 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got hurt after a stampede occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The devotees had come in large numbers to pay their obeisance to mark beginning of the New Year.

Omicron causes lower hospitalisation than Delta, booster shots offer good protection: UK study



According to the study, the risk of being admitted to a hospital for Omicron cases was 65% lower for those who had received two doses of a vaccine, compared with those who have not taken any vaccination.

Iraq: Thousands mark 2020 killing of Iran general Qassem Soleimani



Former US president Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad's airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Hamdi al-Muhandis, Hashed's deputy.

Pope Francis' New Year message: 'Roll up sleeves' for peace



Pope marked 55th World Day of Peace. The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics devoted his Angelus address to encouraging a stop to violence around the world, telling the assembled crowd at Saint Peter's Square to keep peace at the forefront of their thoughts.

Ukrainian soldier killed in fight with pro-Russian separatists



Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are high. It is alleged that Russia supports separatists in eastern Ukraine. Russia denies this.

Omicron threat affects New Year celebrations across the world



The illuminated ball made of Waterford crystal panels slid down its poll at the midnight hour in Times Square, but only 15,000 spectators were allowed into the official viewing area instead of the usual 58,000.

Cats burnt 100 houses in this country in 3 years, government issues warning



The cats were "very nasty," according to the South Korean fire agency, and frequently turned on and off electrical switches in homes, particularly cats that specialise in switching on electric stoves and are sensitive to buttons.Cats jump, causing electricity to be used and, in some cases, causing houses to catch fire.