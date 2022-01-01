Omicron causes lower hospitalisation than Delta, booster shots offer good protection: UK study

People infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus are less likely to need hospital care than those infected with the Delta variant, a UK study has revealed.

The UK Health Security Agency analysed more than 528,000 omicron cases and 573,000 delta cases between November 22 and December 26 in England.

The study noted that only one-third of those infected with Omicron are most likely to be hospitalised than those infected with the Delta variant.

The latest study corroborates the WHO’s assertions and evidence presented by other scientists that the highly transmissible Omicron variant does not present a great danger of hospitalisation and severe illness than the earlier variants, especially Delta.

It also found that vaccines can work well against Omicron.

Also read | A horror flick rerun? Two third researchers at Antarctica station contract Covid, says report

According to the study, the risk of being admitted to a hospital for Omicron cases was 65% lower for those who had received two doses of a vaccine, compared with those who have not taken any vaccination.

The rate of hospitalisation was even lower among those who had received three doses of vaccine, the report observed.

Also Read: India’s daily Covid cases rise by 22,775, Omicron tally stands at 1,431

People who had received booster doses were 81 per cent less likely to be admitted to the hospital, compared with unvaccinated people, according to the report.

While noting the encouraging signs from the study, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, however said that it was too early to draw any concrete conclusion.

“It remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)