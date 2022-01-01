India’s daily Covid cases rise by 22,775, Omicron tally stands at 1,431

India detected 163 more Omicron cases in the past 24 hours, taking their tally to 1,431, data from India’s health showed on Saturday.

Maharashtra topped the list with the highest number of 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

So far, 23 states and union territories have recorded 1,431 cases of the new variant of the coronavirus, of which 488 of them have either recovered or migrated.

Meanwhile, India saw 22,775 new infections and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, with 8,949 recoveries.

With recorded new infections, the daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in the country after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said.

Also read | First ‘Omicron death’ registered in India’s Maharashtra state

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

Meanwhile, India has begun immunisation of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid.

Also Read: Indian state of West Bengal temporarily suspends flights from UK amid rise in Omicron cases

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the COWIN portal is now accepting registration for vaccination of children in the age group against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he requested people to register eligible children in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3.

(With inputs from agencies)