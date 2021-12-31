First ‘Omicron death’ registered in India’s Maharashtra state

The new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, has begun to take its toll on India as first case of death related to it seems to have been detected in the state of Maharashtra.

The victim, who is a 52-year-old man, had died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital in Pune.

He was infected with Omicron variant, as per the Public Health Department. It was detected in the samples of the man.

According to the health department, the patient has a travel history to Nigeria. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years.

"The death of this patient is due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Coincidently, today's National Institute of Virology (NIV) report has revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19," added the health bulletin presented by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

India has recorded 16,764 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. It includes 309 cases of Omicron variant. Around 220 deaths have also been reported.

The country's total tally of Omicron variant of the coronavirus has gone to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Around 374 have either recuperated or migrated, the ministry's data said.

