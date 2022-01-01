A horror flick rerun? Two third researchers at Antarctica station contract Covid, says report

In sort of a rerun of a horror flick, around two thirds of a total of 25 polar researchers in Antarctica have contracted COVID-19, a report said.

These researchers, who are based at Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth Polar Station, were not just fully vaccinated but have also been living miles away from civilization, the Le Soir newspaper reported.

The situation seems to be similar to the plot of John Carpenter’s 1982 horror movie ‘The Thing’.

Before leaving for the station in Antarctica, these experts went for PCR tests in Belgium two hours before flying to South Africa. In Cape Town, they quarantined for 10 days and took another PCR test again.

Before leaving for Antarctica, a further test was needed and a final one was done five days after that.

Even after these multiple tests, a person tested positive for coronavirus seven days after arriving at the station.

As the individual was placed in isolation, two others had caught the virus. Even after these three left the station, the virus continued to spread. It seems to be the Omicron variant.

The station is not allowing any new arrivals for now. At present, there are two emergency doctors at the station.

