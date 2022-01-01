Cats burnt 100 houses in this country in 3 years, government issues warning

Your home has just one life, despite the fact that cats are wonderful creatures with nine lives.

Cat owners all over the world are being reminded that their rambunctious felines may also be extremely good firestarters, according to a new safety analysis, which found that cats were responsible for over 100 house fires in South Korea over the last three years.

According to the American Humane Association, pets are responsible for approximately 1,000 house fires in the United States each year.

According to a CNN article, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department announced on Thursday that they have identified 107 occurrences of household cat arson between January 2019 and November 2021.

According to experts, cats are thought to have started the fires by tripping over touch-sensitive buttons on the surface of hotplates.

According to the fire service, the appliances can overheat and catch fire if left on for too long.

According to the survey, slightly more than half of the fires in South Korea started when the homeowners were away, although four people were harmed in incidents of cat arson.

"Cat-related fires are continuing to occur recently," said department official Chung Gyo-chul in a statement. "We advise households with pets to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home."

Meanwhile, the AHA advised kitchen cat owners to "put covers on or remove stove knobs and discourage climbing in the kitchen," despite the fact that some of the 1,000 fires in the United States were caused by kitties chewing through wires or curiously batting candles.

