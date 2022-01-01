Stampede at India’s Vaishno Devi shrine: 12 dead, 20 injured

In a tragic development, around 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got hurt after a stampede occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Saturday.

The incident happened near gate number three, which is located outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Also Read: Indian govt defers GST hike on textile products after several states object

The devotees had come in large numbers to pay their obeisance to mark beginning of the New Year, the officials said.

At the scene, the senior officials and representatives of the shrine board have reached.

I’m immediately rushing to #Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Hon’ble PM Sh @NarendraModi. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 1, 2022 ×

The bodies of 12 people, who have died in the stampede, have been taken to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other formalities.

Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022 ×

Several of the injured people are undergoing treatment at Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the officials said.

Also Read: First ‘Omicron death’ registered in India’s Maharashtra state

The condition of four of the hurt seems to be "critical". The shrine is still open and devotees are paying obeisance.

Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede.



The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022 ×

J&K LG Manoj Sinha, said, “An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those, who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; Rs 2 lakh for the injured.”

Ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured. Shrine board to bear the cost of treatment of injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022 ×

A high-level inquiry has also been ordered into the incident. “It will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members,” added Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies)