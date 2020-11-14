Top 10 world news: UK PM says 'Happy Diwali', Trump denies vaccine to NY, more

On Diwali, the festival of lights, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished British Indians. In US, Biden solidified his lead on Donald Trump as he pocketed more electoral votes in US Election 2020. Russian peacekeepers have entered Nagorno-Karabkah while Armenian villagers are burning their houses as Azerbaijan takover looms. Catch this and more in top 10 world news below.

Trump set to deny vaccine to New York over tiff with Governor Cuomo

Governor Cuomo hit back saying it was "personal" with the president.

In Diwali message, UK PM Boris Johnson expresses gratitude for British Indians

Johnson said that just as the festival symbolised victory of light over darkness, it will also serve as beacon that will light the path of mankind's victory over coronavirus pandemic

Biden solidifies US victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes





Edison Research, which made the call, also projected that North Carolina, the only other battleground state with an outstanding vote count, would go to Trump, finalizing the electoral vote tally at 306 for Biden to 232 for Trump.

Russian peacekeepers enter Nagorno-Karabakh as Kremlin seeks UN presence

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said his country would involve the United Nations for humanitarian purposes.

Armenian villagers burn their houses just ahead of Azerbaijan takeover



The territory will be handed over to Azerbaijan as part of the peace deal

Tigrayan rocket attack damaged 'airport areas' in neighbouring region, says Ethiopia





The conflict between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray region has already spiralled into a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of civilians are fleeing to neighbouring Sudan which does not have adequate resources to take care of this population

Report says al Qaeda’s No 2 leader was killed in August; Iran refutes claim





Abdullash was accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa.



US top diplomat Mike Pompeo lands in France on seven-nation tour





Notably, all nations on his schedule have congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the recently-conducted US presidential race.

Scottish govt calls for probe into Trump’s golf investments

The incumbent US president owns Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Aberdeenshire, northeast Scotland, and Turnberry, in southwest Ayrshire.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Iran to tighten restrictions from next Saturday





President Hassan Rouhani had insisted that the country could not afford a shut down due to the US sanctions which has hit the country economically

