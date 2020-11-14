US top diplomat Mike Pompeo lands in France on seven-nation tour

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Paris on Saturday at the start of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East.

Notably, all nations on his schedule have congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the recently-conducted US presidential race.

The tour is aimed at shoring up the priorities of the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump. It will include visits to Israeli settlements in the West Bank that have been avoided by previous secretaries of state.

Trump has so far not conceded defeat in the American election.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted on Friday: "For the moment, my counterpart is Mike Pompeo, until January 20. He's coming to Paris. I receive him."

The meeting will take place on Monday, Le Drian said, suggesting that Pompeo also will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French president, who spoke with Biden four days ago to offer congratulations, has had a tense relationship with Trump.

Trump recently pulled out of the Paris global climate accord.

After France, Pompeo will visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.