Top 10 world news: Turkey's Erdogan sworn in for third term, 3 Israeli soldiers killed in gunfire, and more

Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was sworn in for a third term as president on Saturday, swearing to carry out his duties "impartially" following his victory in a historic runoff election. On the other hand, in a rare gunfire incident on the Egyptian border, two Israeli soldiers were killed, and an "assailant" was killed by troops, according to the Israeli army. The soldiers were stationed at a guard post near the border when the incident occurred.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was sworn in for a third term as president on Saturday, swearing to carry out his duties "impartially" following his victory in a historic runoff election.

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation ... to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state ... and to fulfill my duty impartially," Erdogan said.

In a rare gunfire incident on the Egyptian border, two Israeli soldiers were killed, and an "assailant" was killed by troops, according to the Israeli army. The soldiers were stationed at a guard post near the border when the incident occurred. Later, the Egyptian army said, a member of its security forces was fatally shot during a confrontation with Israeli forces near the border while allegedly "chasing" a drug smuggler.

Train collision in India's Odisha, one of the deadliest accidents in the country, led to a significant loss of lives. At least 261 people have been killed, and the toll may go up further, while over 900 have been injured. Such devastating accidents highlight the need for robust safety measures and the continuous improvement of infrastructure and operational protocols to prevent train collisions and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

On Twitter, a very peculiar hashtag is trending. As per an analysis, WION ran using Tweet binder, in the last seven days, the hashtag #WhatIsAWoman has already garnered around 166,361 tweets. But what is it about? About one year ago, conservative commentator Matt Walsh released a documentary film titled 'What is a Woman' on the Daily Wire.

Australian opening batsman David Warner, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, has announced that he'll retire from Test cricket after the home series against Pakistan — if he gets selected to play. The left-hander has already stated that he'll retire from all forms of cricket post 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in West Indies and the USA.

The ongoing writers strike has caused another major disruption in the film industry, with the latest casualty being the Jennifer Lopez-starrer Unstoppable. The film, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, was in the midst of filming in Los Angeles when it was hit by picketing strikers, leading to an indefinite shutdown. The exact timeline for resuming production remains uncertain. This development comes on the heels of Aziz Ansari's Lionsgate feature Good Fortune, which faced similar picketing two weeks ago and also had to halt production indefinitely. It is hopeful to resume filming once the strike is resolved. Additionally, Marvel Studios has made the decision to delay production on Blade and Thunderbolts until after the strike, as Marvel scripts often undergo changes during filming.

Amazon is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a mobile phone service that would offer affordable or potentially free plans to its Prime subscribers in US, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. The move could potentially disrupt the dominant players in the wireless industry by exerting pressure on their pricing power.

An artificial intelligence chatbot named "Tessa" has been withdrawn by the National Eating Disorder Association (Neda) following accusations that it was giving harmful advice. After firing four employees who worked for its hotline and had organised a union in March, Neda has come under scrutiny. Through the hotline, clients could call, send a text, or message volunteers who provided resources and assistance to those who were concerned about eating disorders.

In the United States Los Angeles, over a hundred anti-LGBT protesters and pro-LGBT counter-protesters clashed on a typically quiet suburban street on Friday. The trigger behind this was a Pride Month event being held at Saticoy Elementary School, which drew contrasting views from the two groups.