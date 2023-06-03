Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable halts filming due to writers strike

The ongoing writers strike has caused another major disruption in the film industry, with the latest casualty being the Jennifer Lopez-starrer Unstoppable. The film, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, was in the midst of filming in Los Angeles when it was hit by picketing strikers, leading to an indefinite shutdown. The exact timeline for resuming production remains uncertain. This development comes on the heels of Aziz Ansari's Lionsgate feature Good Fortune, which faced similar picketing two weeks ago and also had to halt production indefinitely. It is hopeful to resume filming once the strike is resolved. Additionally, Marvel Studios has made the decision to delay production on Blade and Thunderbolts until after the strike, as Marvel scripts often undergo changes during filming.

The impact of the Writers Strike continues to be felt across the industry, causing significant disruptions and uncertainty for various film projects. What is Unstoppable about? Unstoppable, marks their second feature following the 1980s-set film Air, which revolved around Nike's pursuit of signing a young Michael Jordan for an endorsement deal.