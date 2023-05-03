Explained | Hollywood strike - What the writers want

Pens are laid down, keyboards are silent, and writers have taken to the streets. The power of the pen clashes with the power of the purse, and the outcome might have serious ramifications for the future of the entertainment industry. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has commenced its first strike in 15 years, with unionised TV and film writers taking to the streets to demand better pay from major studios. Despite failing to reach a new contract with the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies, the WGA is undeterred in its efforts to secure higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands. Here is your ready reckoner on the Hollywood writers' strike The importance of writers in TV and film Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the strike, let’s take a step back and look at the big picture. Writers have been an integral part of the entertainment industry since its inception. Without them, there would be no scripts, no dialogue, no witty banter, no heart-wrenching monologues. In short, there would be no stories to tell. Despite their vital role, however, writers have historically been treated as second-class citizens in Hollywood. They have been underpaid, undervalued, and often subjected to harsh working conditions. This is partly due to the fact that the studios hold most of the power in the industry, and writers have had little recourse to challenge their authority.

All that changed in 2007 when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike. 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike That strike was sparked by a dispute over compensation for online content, which was becoming increasingly important as the internet began to transform the entertainment industry. At the time, writers were only receiving a small fraction of the revenue generated by online content, and they were understandably unhappy about it.

The WGA demanded a greater share of the revenue and proposed a new payment structure that would have given writers a percentage of the profits from online content. The studios, however, were not interested in sharing the wealth. They argued that the internet was still a new and untested market, and that they needed to keep most of the revenue to invest in new content.

The negotiations between the two sides were long and contentious, with each side digging its heels and refusing to budge. In November 2007, the WGA went on strike, and writers all across Hollywood put down their pens and took to the picket lines.

The strike lasted for 100 days and had a profound impact on the entertainment industry. Production on most TV shows and movies ground to a halt, leaving viewers with a steady diet of reruns and reality shows. The late-night talk shows were hit particularly hard, with hosts like Jay Leno and David Letterman forced to go off the air for several months. The strike also had a significant economic impact, with estimates suggesting that it cost the industry around $2 billion. Many writers were unable to work during the strike, and even those who could continue working saw their incomes fall. The strike also had ripple effects throughout the industry, with everyone from makeup artists to caterers feeling the pinch.

Despite the economic cost, however, the strike was ultimately successful. The WGA was able to secure a better deal for writers, with studios agreeing to pay writers a larger percentage of revenue generated by online content. The strike also helped raise awareness of the challenges faced by writers in the entertainment industry, and it paved the way for further labour activism in Hollywood. 2023 Writers Guild of America strike The latest strike is a result of the content boom thanks, mainly, to the proliferation of streaming services. With Netflix and Amazon Prime VIdeo and other streamers emerging as key players, the space is suddenly crowded, with every major studio jumping on the bandwagon. The wealth of content has led to an increase in the number of series and films that are annually made, leading to more job opportunities for writers. However, this has come at a cost, with writers claiming they are making less than they used to, while working under more strained conditions. As such, the WGA is seeking more compensation for writers upfront, since many of the payments writers have historically profited from on the back end, like syndication and international licensing, have been largely phased out by the onset of streaming. Impact of the strike The strike's impact on scripted series and films will take longer to notice, but if the strike persists through the summer, fall TV schedules could be upended. Late-night television has already been impacted, with all of the top late-night shows, which are staffed by writers who write jokes for their hosts, immediately going dark. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and production companies, has offered "generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals." However, the primary sticking points to a deal revolve around so-called mini-rooms, with the guild seeking a minimum number of scribes per writer room, and the duration of employment contracts. Given that the studios' trade association was unwilling to improve its offer due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to insist upon, the WGA is undeterred in its mission to secure better pay and working conditions for its members. The strike's cascading effects on TV and film productions will depend on how long the strike lasts and comes at a time when streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits.

Regardless of the outcome, this labour dispute serves as a sobering reminder that the entertainment industry is far from glamorous for those working behind the scenes.

