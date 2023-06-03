ugc_banner

Australia opener David Warner announces Test retirement date ahead of WTC Final

LondonUpdated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Australia’s selection state of play has gotten even more confusing with Warner's exit Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The left-hander has already stated that he'll retire from all forms of cricket post 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in West Indies and the USA.

Australia opening batsman David Warner, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, has announced that he'll retire from Test cricket after the home series against Pakistan - if he gets selected to play. The left-hander has already stated that he'll retire from all forms of cricket post 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in West Indies and the USA.

Speaking ahead of Australia's training session ahead of the WTC Final clash, Warner said, " I've always said the [2024 T20] World Cup will be my final game, but I think I probably owe it to myself and my family. If I can score runs here, continue to play back in Australia, I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies [Test] series. If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then."

The southpaw, who had a forgettable Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year, has been retained in Australia's Ashes squad but, based on his current form, there's no guarantee to him getting selected for the Pakistan series.

More to follow...

