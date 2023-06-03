EXPLAINED: What is Kavach? India’s indigenous automatic train protection system

Train collision in India's Odisha, one of the deadliest accidents in the country, led to a significant loss of lives. At least 261 people have been killed, and the toll may go up further, while over 900 have been injured. Such devastating accidents highlight the need for robust safety measures and the continuous improvement of infrastructure and operational protocols to prevent train collisions and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

The Indian Railways and relevant authorities constantly strive to enhance safety standards and implement advanced technologies like automatic train protection systems to prevent such accidents. The Indian Railway has developed its own indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called Kavach to enhance the safety of trains. What is Kavach? It is a cost-effective solution that has received Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certification, ensuring a high level of safety with an extremely low probability of error (1 error in 10,000 years). As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the goal is to implement Kavach on a network spanning 2,000 kilometres in the 2022-23 period. This expansion will not only enhance safety and capacity but also create opportunities for exporting this indigenous technology to other railways around the world.

Developed by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with three Indian vendors, Kavach has been adopted as the National ATP System for Indian Railways. Kavach key features Kavach serves multiple purposes. It assists the Loco Pilot in avoiding Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and overspeeding, as well as enables train operation during challenging weather conditions like dense fog.

By controlling the train's speed and applying brakes automatically when necessary, Kavach enhances safety and efficiency. The key features of Kavach include the transmission of line-side signals to the train cab, which is particularly beneficial in high-speed and foggy conditions. It continuously updates the train's movement authority and can automatically sound the whistle at level crossing gates.

The system also facilitates direct communication between locomotives to prevent collisions and includes an SOS feature in case of accidents to bring the train under control. Kavach trials Trials of Kavach have been conducted on the Lingamapalli-Vikarabad-Wadi and Vikarabad- Bidar sections of the South Central Railway.

Following successful trials, three vendors were approved for further development orders on Indian Railways. Currently, work on implementing Kavach is in progress on the Manmad- Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntakal and Bidar-Parbhani sections of the South Central Railway, covering a total of approximately 1,199 route kilometres. Expenditure on Kavach The expenditure incurred on the development of Kavach so far amounts to Rs 16.88 crore. The planned rollout of Kavach includes the New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai sections, with a targeted completion date of March 2024. Further rollouts will be based on the experience gained from these initial implementations. Major automatic train protection systems around the world Various countries and organisations have implemented different types of anti-collision systems for trains to enhance safety and prevent collisions.

Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems are implemented in various countries around the world to ensure the safety of train operations. European Train Control System (ETCS) is another widely known standardised system used in Europe to ensure train safety and prevent collisions. ETCS utilises signaling, communication, and train control technology to achieve its objectives.

Positive Train Control (PTC) is an ATP system primarily used in the United States. It utilises a combination of GPS, wireless communication, and onboard computer systems to monitor and control train movements. PTC aims to prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments caused by excessive speed, and unauthorised train movements.

Train Protection and Warning System (TPWS) is deployed in the United Kingdom. It is designed to prevent train collisions and overspeeding incidents. TPWS uses trackside transmitters and onboard receivers to monitor the train's speed and enforce speed restrictions.

Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) is a widely used ATP system in North America. It combines track circuits, signals, and centralised control to manage train movements, monitor train positions, and prevent collisions.

Ansaldo's Advanced Train Control System (ATCS) is an ATP system developed by Ansaldo STS, an Italian company. It is used in various countries worldwide and ensures safe train operations by regulating train speeds, maintaining distance between trains, and providing real-time information to operators. Tragic train crash in Odisha's Balasore A devastating train collision occurred in Balasore in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday, 2 June involving two passenger trains and a goods train.