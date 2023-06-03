Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take oath of office as Turkey's president today

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is poised to take the oath of office as Turkey's head of state on Saturday after winning a historic runoff election, securing another five years in power amidst the country's deepening economic troubles. The inauguration in parliament will be followed by an elaborate ceremony at Erdogan's palace in Ankara, which will be attended by numerous world leaders. Representing India at the ceremony will be Ambassador Virander Paul. Erdogan's victory Despite facing an economic crisis and severe criticism in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Erdogan emerged as the winner in the May 28 runoff against a powerful opposition coalition. The tragic earthquake claimed the lives of over 50,000 people.

Official results reveal that Erdogan won 52.18 per cent of the vote, while his secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, obtained 47.82 per cent.

The defeat in the election has raised doubts about Kemal Kilicdaroglu's future as the leader of the CHP party, which formed the unified opposition coalition. Turkey's newly elected parliament members On Saturday, the president is expected to unveil his new cabinet. As per media speculation, former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, who has long opposed Erdogan's unorthodox policies, may be included.

Turkey's newly elected members of parliament began their swearing-in process on Friday, following the May 14 election, which Erdogan also attended.

Erdogan's alliance holds a majority in the 600-seat parliament. Challenges Erdogan faces Turkey's longest-serving leader now faces significant and immediate challenges in his third term, primarily driven by a slowing economy and strained foreign policy relations with the West.

AFP reports that Geopolitical strategist Matt Gertken of BCA Research suggests that the election is "Turkey's recent pursuit of an independent foreign policy."

"This policy aims to extract maximum economic and strategic benefits from eastern and autocratic states while still preventing a permanent rupture in relations with western democracies," he added.

Gertken also predicted that "Tensions with the West will likely increase again within that framework, now that Erdogan has a new mandate."

Addressing the country's economic troubles will be Erdogan's top priority, as inflation currently stands at 43.70 per cent, partly attributed to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to stimulate growth.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg will attend Erdogan's inauguration and engage in discussions with him.