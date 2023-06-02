Sweden ‘will soon’ join NATO, says US President Joe Biden

Despite Turkey and Hungary’s opposition, US President Joe Biden said that Sweden will “soon” join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Biden’s remarks came during his speech at the US Air Force Academy days after he hinted at a possible deal to overcome Turkey's opposition to admitting the Nordic country to the alliance.

“NATO is more energised and more united than it’s been in decades. It’s now even stronger with the accession of our newest ally, Finland – and soon Sweden – to the alliance, as soon as possible. It will happen. I promise you,” the US president said.

His remarks come just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Turkey to approve Sweden’s bid.

“From the perspective of the United States, the time is now to finalise Sweden’s accession,” Blinken told reporters in the northern Swedish city of Lulea on Tuesday.

The top US diplomat was also hopeful that the process would be completed before a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July. NATO optimistic about Sweden's membership before July summit Although Sweden and Finland applied together for membership, Finland was able to secure support from 30 countries that are members of the military alliance, while Stockholm continued to face opposition from Turkey and Hungary. Both's application was necessitated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit Ankara, where he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to push the ratification of Sweden's membership.

"I'm confident of course that Sweden will be a member, and then we're working for that to happen as early as possible," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo on Thursday. Sweden’s plea to Turkey and Hungary Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm had fulfilled "all the commitments" to join NATO and urged Turkey and Hungary to allow his country into the alliance.

"It is time for Turkey and Hungary to start the ratification of the Swedish membership to NATO. This was never a sprint, it's a marathon, and we now see the end of it," he said. Why Hungary and Turkey are opposed to Sweden’s ascension? Sweden has been critical of Turkey’s perceived human rights abuses and erosion of democratic institutions.

While Turkey accuses Stockholm of harbouring members of what it considers terrorist groups – a charge Sweden denies – and has demanded their extradition as a step toward ratifying Swedish membership.

Sweden’s courts have blocked some expulsions.

Turkey had also objected to protests in Stockholm during which the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned and, on a separate occasion, an effigy of Erdogan was hanged upside down.

Hungary says Sweden has had a hostile attitude to Budapest for years. It is irked over Swedish criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban over the perceived erosion of rule of law—which Orban denies.

(With inputs from agencies)