Top 10 world news: Turkey-Syria earthquake updates, Rishi Sunak appoints new Tory chair, and more

Iran revealed "Eagle 44", an underground air force base on Tuesday. The Iranian state media reported Eagle 44 as the first of its kind large enough underground air force base that can house fighter jets. In other news, Russia on Tuesday (February 7) claimed that its forces are advancing with success in eastern Ukraine. Finally, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled several government ministries on Tuesday (February 7), and named a new head of the Conservative Party, following the dismissal of a key ally last month over dubious tax dealings.

Click on the headlines to read more:

More than 5,000 people have been killed and thousands of buildings reduced to rubble after a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude struck Turkey and Syria, even as rescuers try to look for survivors.

Sunak, who last week celebrated his 100th day in office at 10 Downing Street, said that party leader and cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi had been replaced by close ally Greg Hands.

The "Eagle 44" base is capable of storing and operating fighter jets and drones, Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said. The report did not specify the location of the base.

The IRNA reported that it was one of the country's most important air force bases. It is reportedly built deep underground, housing fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

The US authorities have released new footage of the moments before the death of Anthony Lowe, a 36-year-old Black double amputee who was shot by police last month near Los Angeles. Anthony Lowe was shot dead by police last month. The police alleged that Lowe was shot after he refused to drop a butcher's knife.

As quoted by news agencies, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu issued a warning to the West against increasing arms supplies to Kyiv and stated that the Russian forces were "progressing with success" near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Vugledar.

The Russia-Ukraine war is escalating with incessant fighting on the eastern front as two towns in the Donetsk region have become the epicentre of hostilities.

David Carrick, a London cop, who was accused of sexually assaulting women during a course of 17 years, has been jailed for life after being convicted of 85 serious offences, including rapes, sexual assaults, false imprisonment, and coercive and controlling behaviour. The 48-year-old was sentenced to life and must serve a minimum term of 32 years before he can even be considered for release, a London court judge ruled.

A Solomon Islands lawmaker attributed as a 'vocal critic of China' was removed from the office after he lost a no-confidence vote in a provincial legislature. Daniel Suidani, premier of the Solomon Islands' Malaita province has been a longtime critic of his South Pacific nation's deepening relations with China. He has banned Chinese companies from Malaita and chose to accept development aid from the United States.

Pervez Musharraf, the former president of Pakistan, was laid to rest on Tuesday (Feb 7) in Karachi. What's left for India is his ambiguous legacy. In an interview with WION, the former envoy to Pakistan from 2017 to 2020, Ajay Bisaria, discussed how Musharraf, the former military dictator, had “a mind of a guerrilla," with surprise and deceit as his weapons.

Watch | A look at the int'l aid promised to Turkiye