Police release new footage moments before Black amputee Anthony Lowe was shot multiple times

The US authorities have released new footage of the moments before the death of Anthony Lowe, a 36-year-old Black double amputee who was shot by police last month near Los Angeles. Anthony Lowe was shot dead by police last month. The police alleged that Lowe was shot after he refused to drop a butcher's knife.

Anthony Lowe death: What does the video show?

In a press conference on Monday, the Huntington Park Police Department played two CCTV footages of the incident. They also played a recording of the initial 911 call in which a victim reported being stabbed by a suspect. The suspect was described as a black man in a wheelchair.

The footage shows Lowe attacking a man with a knife. Shortly after, the police arrived on the scene, and they are seen shooting Lowe as he is seen attempting to flee the scene. Officers involved in Lowe's death have since been placed on leave.

Lowe was reportedly shot nearly a dozen times.

ALSO WATCH | Los Angeles police shot man wearing body Armour after confrontation

Lowe's family have alleged wrongful death and civil rights violations. His family further claimed that their kin was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was killed on January 26. Reports say that the police officers in Huntington Park, where the shooting took place, do not wear body cameras.

'No reason to shoot a double amputee 11 times': Lowe's lawyer

In response to the release of the footage, a lawyer for Lowe's family demanded accountability. "There is absolutely no reason to shoot a double amputee in the back 11 times, who was hobbling away from officers," Annee Della Donna was quoted as saying by the BBC.

According to the Mapping Police Violence database, nearly 1,200 people were killed by the US police in 2022. The prosecution took place in just nine of these cases.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE