US: Double-amputee shot dead by police; family says excessive force used

Police in the southern Los Angeles county city of Huntington Park killed 36-year-old Anthony Lowe last Thursday (January 26). Part of the incident was captured on cell phone video, which showed Lowe on a sidewalk next to his wheelchair attempting to try to run away as two officers approached him with their guns drawn. As the policemen pursued Lowe, who appeared to be limping away, other police cars pulled up, but the shooting was not shown on tape. Double amputee and wheelchair bound Lowe, who was shot dead by police in southern California appeared to be hobbling before he was killed, according to video that has sparked outrage across the country.

The victim identified the attacker as a Black man in a wheelchair who "dismounted the wheelchair, ran to the victim without provocation, and stabbed him in the side of the chest with a 12" butcher knife," according to Huntington Park Police Department (HPPD). The attacker then allegedly fled the scene in his wheelchair, as per the victim.

According to HPPD, the person was taken to a nearby hospital and is still in critical condition.

During their operation, police found the alleged suspect a few blocks away with a 12-inch butcher knife in his hand. The suspect allegedly threatened to “advance or throw the knife,” and officers used two separate Tasers to try and subdue the suspect but failed, HPPD said.

“The suspect continued to threaten officers with the butcher knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” HPPD said who spoke to CNN.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported in an early statement that the suspect was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the site. According to HPPD, the concerned officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Homicide Bureau of the sheriff's department, as well as the District Attorney's Office for Los Angeles County, continue their investigations.

The sheriff's office acknowledged that it is looking into the matter but chose to remain silent.

The family of Lowe is now demanding that the officers be fired and charged with murder.

Tyre Nichols' tragic confrontation with police captured on camera this month in Memphis, Tennessee, serves as a stark reminder that efforts to change policing have not been effective in putting a stop to an epidemic of violence.