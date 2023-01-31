Data lab | Gauging police brutality in the US, in charts

An unarmed Black man, named Tyre Nichols, was killed by police officers in Memphis after being severely beaten by them during a traffic check. Criminal charges were immediately brought against the five police officers involved after a careful examination of the evidence available.

Online records from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reveal that the Black police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith were all in custody. The five former officers are each facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

As long as there are killings at the hands of the police, this is often the most that Black citizens in the US can strive for. Records show that since 2020, police have consistently killed about three individuals each day nationwide.

Tyre Nichols' tragic confrontation with police captured on camera this month in Memphis, Tennessee, serves as a stark reminder that efforts to change policing have not been effective in putting a stop to an epidemic of violence.

Take a look at our charts to get a clearer picture.

There is no accountability

Source: Mapping Police Violence, US

*Hover/click on the visualisation to get the numbers*

*Hover/click on the visualisation to get the numbers*

"Black people are more likely to be killed by the police"