Daniel Suidani, Solomon Islands' prominent China critic, ousted from office

A Solomon Islands lawmaker attributed as a 'vocal critic of China' was removed from the office after he lost a no-confidence-vote in a provincial legislature. Daniel Suidani, premier of the Solomon Islands' Malaita province has been a longtime critic of his South Pacific nation's deepening relations with China. He has baaned the Chinese companies from Malaita and chose to accept the development aid from the United States.

Malaita's provincial assembly ousted Suidani in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the ABC News, Australia's state broadcaster reported. The motion filed in the assembly alleged Suidani had illegally taken money from a Chinese-owned mining company, inappropriately used government finances to pay the wages of his personal security guards and of financial mismanagement.

Suidani and his supporters boycotted the vote, ABC reported, adding he had not yet spoken to the media about the results.

Protests break out in Solomon Islands

Reports said that scuffles broke out after Malaita's provincial assembly ousted Suidani. Police reportedly fired tear gas into a crowd of more than 100 Suidani supporters after they threw stones at the law enforcement personnel, according to the eyewitnesses cited by Reuters.

No injuries have been reported. Flights are delayed in Auki, the capital of Malaita, the ABC reported.

Residents of Malaita opposed the decision by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government in 2019 to formally recognise China instead of Taiwan.

Violent protests broke out in the capital, Honiara, in 2021 after Sogavare refused to meet residents from Malaita who had travelled to the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

