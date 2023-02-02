Explained | US reopens embassy in Solomon Islands over three decades after end of cold war

The United States did away with yet another dilemma from the immediate aftermath of Cold War by reopening its embassy in the Solomon Islands in the Indo-Pacific on Thursday. The move is being seen as part of Washington's bid to counter Beijing's growing influence in the South Pacific. Re-establishing the diplomatic outpost was a renewal "of our commitment to the people of Solomon Islands and our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

US embassy reopened after 30 years

The United States closed its embassy in the capital Honiara in 1993 after the end of the Cold War. The dissolution of erstwhile Soviet Union led to a reduction in the US diplomatic posts and a remarkable shift in priorities.

The Solomon Islands signed a secret security pact last year, that sparked fears among Western powers that the country could enable a new Chinese foothold in the Indo-Pacific region.

'No intention to compete for influence in Pacific': China

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday that Beijing was "willing to work with all parties" to help the island nation develop.

"China has no intention of competing with anyone for influence in the Pacific Island region," she said.

Meanwhile, the US diplomat Russell Corneau, the interim representative in Honiara, said at the opening ceremony that the embassy would "serve as a key platform" between his government and the Solomons.

Blinken's statement added that the reopening "builds on our efforts to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the region and engage further with our Pacific neighbours".

Reports in the international media cited mixed reactions to the re-opening of embassy in Honiara.

Local artist Natty Sala described it as a "step in the right direction" for improved diplomatic ties, AFP reported.

Sala hoped the US would step up efforts to remove the tonnes of unexploded Japanese and American ordnance which still litters the Solomons' shores, dating back to some of the fiercest battles of World War II. "This is good news for the Solomon Islands."

While 50-year-old Lois Bana appreciated the United States re-establishing an embassy, she worried whether it was just part of the "geopolitics" to counter China's influence in the region, AFP report added.

Know about Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands, an archipelago in Indo-Pacific, is located near Australia. With a population of over 7 lakhs, the capital Honiara is located over 2,000 km northeast of the Australian coast city of Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies)

