US, India enter deal that aims to counter China on AI and military

The White House and India are entering a partnership Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the two countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of the deal, Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent with the aim to counter China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The US also wants to welcome more Indian computer chip specialists to the United States and to encourage companies from both countries to collaborate on military equipment like artillery systems.

However, the White House finds itself in a tight spot on several fronts, including US restrictions on military technology transfer and visas for immigrant workers. Besides, India's longstanding dependence on Moscow for military hardware is another matter it hopes to now address.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, will launch the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies after meeting with senior officials from both countries at the White House.

Doval is on an official visit to Washington from January 30-February 1. He is accompanied by senior government officials and leaders of Indian industry.

The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden during their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022.

"The larger challenge posed by China - its economic practices, its aggressive military moves, its efforts to dominate the industries of the future and to control the supply chains of the future have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi," Sullivan said.

"This is another big foundational piece of an overall strategy to put the entire democratic world in the Indo-Pacific in a position of strength ... it's a strategic bet by the two leaders... on the idea that creating a deeper ecosystem between the United States and India will serve our strategic, economic and technological interests."

Washington has been irked by India's military exercises with Russia and the increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key source of funding for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Notably, India is part of the Biden administration's signature Asian engagement project Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) on supply chains, clean energy and anti-corruption. However, it has opted against joining the IPEF trade pillar negotiations.

The new initiative also includes a joint effort on space and high-performance quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies)

