Biden says US won't be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Kyiv demands more weaponry and air support to be better able to fight the Russian forces.

Biden simply replied with a "no" when a reporter asked him at the White House if the US would be sending F16s or other planes to Ukraine. This comes a day after Germany also ruled out sending fighter jets.

Notably, US, Germany and more countries last week agreed to send heavy battle tanks to Kyiv. While Berlin is sending Leopard 2 tanks, US will be providing its most advanced tanks, M1 Abrams, to Kyiv.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrii Melnyk, welcomed the decision on tanks, but asked western allies to create a "fighter jet coalition" that would provide them with Eurofighters, Tornados, French Rafales and Swedish Gripen jets.

Ukraine says that the jets will help it gain back control of its airspace. Several European countries are open to the idea of providing the jets to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not rule out giving fighter aircraft, but warned against the risk of escalation in the conflict.

Analysts say that both Ukraine and Russia might be preparing for significant offensive movements in the coming months. Western aircraft will boost Kyiv's strength tremendously, especially considering that its own air force has significantly depleted by 11 months of war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has termed the matter of sending more military aid as "frivolous" since they had just committed to sending the heavy tanks

Scholz also clarified to the German newspaper Tagesspiegel that the NATO military alliance was not at war with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

