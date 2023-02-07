Russia claims Moscow's forces 'progressing with success' in east Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia on Tuesday (February 7) claimed that its forces are advancing with success in eastern Ukraine. As quoted by news agencies, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu issued a warning to the West against increasing arms supplies to Kyiv and stated that the Russian forces were "progressing with success" near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Vugledar.

The Russia-Ukraine war is escalating with incessant fighting on the eastern front as two towns in the Donetsk region have become the epicentre of hostilities.

During a defence meeting, which Shoigu attended via video call, he said that the "military operations are at the moment progressing with success in the areas around Vugledar and Artemovsk".

Warning the West, Shoigu said: "The US and its allies are trying to drag out the conflict as long as possible. To do this, they have begun supplying heavy offensive weapons (to Kyiv) and openly calling on Ukraine to seize our territories."

"Such steps draw NATO countries into the conflict and could see it escalate unpredictably," Shoigu said, adding that the supply of "heavy offensive weapons" to Ukraine will "draw NATO countries into the conflict and could see it escalate unpredictably".

WATCH | Russia- Ukraine war: Battle for eastern Ukraine heats up

Moscow has warned the West about sending arms to Kyiv, but the West has ramped up the efforts to send military assistance to the war-hit nation. Recently, the Western countries agreed to supply Kyiv with heavy tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also urged its allies to send fighter jets and long-range missiles to be able to strike targets deeper inside Russian-controlled territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE