UK: Rishi Sunak creates four ministries, appoints new Tory chair in mini Cabinet reshuffle

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled several government ministries on Tuesday (February 7), and named a new head of the Conservative Party, following the dismissal of a key ally last month over dubious tax dealings. Sunak, who last week celebrated his 100th day in office at 10 Downing Street, said that party leader and cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi had been replaced by close ally Greg Hands.

After an internal investigation into the Zahawi's tax dealings, dating back to when he spearheaded the YouGov polling company in 2000, found a "serious breach," the Tory leader dismissed him "of ministerial regulations.

The west London constituency MP Greg Hands expressed his excitement on Twitter "to be the new Conservative party chair, a position viewed as vital in the in the run-up to general elections.

I am excited to be asked by @rishisunak to be Chairman of the @conservatives



I joined the Party in 1986 - a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 - an honour to chair it in 2023!



The work starts right away. pic.twitter.com/eMxGSS2uNo — Greg Hands (@GregHands) February 7, 2023 ×

In an attempt to address the government's present dire conditions ahead of a general election that is anticipated for next year, Sunak has decided to establish four new government ministries.

It comes after multiple scandals that involved Sunak's predecessors and corresponds with the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation as decades-high inflation threatens to send the country into recession.

Sunak established the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and appointed Grant Shapps as the ministry's director.

Additionally, he established the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, appointing Michelle Donelan, a former Secretary of Culture, to the position.

As Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, lawmaker Lucy Frazer was promoted to take her position.

The Tory party's rising star Kemi Badenoch, who was serving as the international trade secretary, stretched her responsibilities to include heading the business ministry.

She continues to serve as minister of equality for women.

The establishment of the new ministries, according to Sunak's Downing Street office, would “ensure the whole of government is geared up to deliver for the British people."

