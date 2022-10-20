Top 10 world news: UK PM Truss resigns, Russian missile over Black Sea, and more

Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid concerns regarding her leadership and the economy. Truss will be the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. In other news, The conflict in Ukraine saw a surprising escalation on Thursday as a Russian fighter jet was reported to have earlier attacked a plane from the British Royal Air Force near the Black Sea.

UK set for another leadership contest as Liz Truss quits as Prime Minister

Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid concerns regarding her leadership and the economy. Truss will be the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

Russian fighter jet 'released missile' near British Royal Air Force aircraft over Black Sea

The conflict in Ukraine saw a surprising escalation on Thursday as a Russian fighter jet was reported to have earlier attacked a plane from the British Royal Air Force near the Black Sea.

Japanese yen hits 150-mark against US dollar - worst since August 1990

The Japanese yen continue to lose ground as it went past the 150-mark against the United States dollar on Thursday – the highest since 1990. It has been a tough time for the Japanese economy as the currency has weakened quite a bit and it has prompted an emergency Bank of Japan meeting.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt being considered for Truss’ replacement as UK PM: Report

A UK Conservative Party official said that the election to elect the next British prime minister would held on October 28. Amidst uncertainty over who is going to take over the reins, discussions are already abound on the potential contenders replacing Truss.

Trade from UK to EU 16 per cent lower due to Brexit, new report claims

The Brexit was an extremely polarising event in British history and a new report shows that it led to a drop of almost 16 per cent when it comes to trade from the United Kingdom to Europe. When it comes to trade from Europe to the UK, the figures showed that trade suffered by almost 20 per cent.

Malaysia announces will hold national elections on November 19

Malaysia will go to polls on November 19, officials said Thursday. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for a snap election to restore political stability and dissolved the parliament earlier this month. He is trying to shore up his slim majority in the 222-member legislature.

In an apparent jibe at Twitter, Musk says investors are 'overpaying' for the deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that he is excited about buying Twitter despite "overpaying" for the social media company. Musk was speaking during a call about the electric vehicle maker's quarterly report. He had earlier tried to back out of the $44 billion deal.

Brazil elections: Lula and Bolsonaro are statistically tied, says poll

Less than two weeks from the run-off elections to decide Brazil's next president, the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are mathematically tied, said a new poll published on Wednesday (October 19).

NAB to withdraw appeals in corruption cases against former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari

In a major win for former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to withdraw appeals in corruption cases against him, ARY News reported. The corruption cases were registered against the PPP co-chairman 25 years ago.

T20 World Cup 2022: Which two teams will enter Super 12? Here's group B qualification scenario

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition's qualifying round has seen plenty of drama and action. On Thursday (October 20), Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to enter the Super 12 round whereas Namibia's loss to the UAE in their last face-off resulted in the Dutch line-up also progressing ahead, into the main draw of the competition.