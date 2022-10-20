Brazil elections: Lula and Bolsonaro statistically tied, says a poll

Less than two weeks from second run-off elections to decide Brazil's next president, the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are mathematically tied, said a poll published on Wednesday (October 19).

Datafolha said Lula now has 49% of voter support against 45% for Bolsonaro. The poll has error margin of 2 per cent up or down, that means both the candidates may be tied at 47 per cent each.

The poll percentage of two candidates was 49 per cent for Lula and 44 per cent for Bolsonaro five days ago.

Survey has also shown that 94 per cent of Brazilian voters have decided who they will vote for. This leaves 6 per cent of voters both candidates will try hard to sway.

It was the first Datafolha survey since the presidential debate on Sunday, where Bolsonaro attacked corruption scandals under Lula's Workers Party, which governed from 2003 to 2016.

Datafolha interviewed 2,912 voters between Oct. 17-19.

Datafolha was one of the several polling firms that received criticism for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first round of voting. In the poll, Lula had garnered 48 per cent while Bolsonaro garnered 43 per cent of the votes.

