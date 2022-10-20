Malaysia announces will hold national elections on November 19

Malaysia will go to polls on November 19, officials said Thursday. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for a snap election to restore political stability and dissolved the parliament earlier this month. He is trying to shore up his slim majority in the 222-member legislature.

The "election date is November 19", while nomination day for candidates will be on November 5, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said at a press conference.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamadith, 97, is among those expected to join the fray and has declared that he is ready to take on the reins for the third time.

Ismail's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), may have the edge in next month's election. It is expected to be the dominant party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, will lock horns with its rival Pakatan Harapan alliance led by veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Others in the fray include a host of Malay-based parties, including Pejuang which is led by Mahathir. Malaysia has had three prime ministers since the last election in 2018.

Ismail is the third prime minister Malaysia has had in four years, underscoring the political instability that followed the last general elections in 2018. Allegations linked to massive corruption in state fund 1MDB led UMNO to face a shock defeat after ruling the country for over 60 years.

Then-prime minister Najib Razak was ousted, charged with corruption and convicted after a lengthy trial. The scandal involved allegations of billions of dollars being pilfered from the sovereign wealth fund. He started serving a 12-year jail sentence in August amd still faces dozens more that could keep him in prison longer.

(With inputs from agencies)