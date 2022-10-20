T20 World Cup 2022: Which two teams will enter Super 12? Here's group B qualification scenario

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition's qualifying round has seen plenty of drama and action. On Thursday (October 20), Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to enter the Super 12 round whereas Namibia's loss to the UAE in their last face-off resulted in the Dutch line-up also progressing ahead, into the main draw of the competition. While Sri Lanka joins Pool A, the Netherlands will now be a part of Team India-starrer Pool B.

Two more teams will now join the main draw of the tournament on Friday (October 21). Group B, from the qualifiers, has become a congested one with all four teams -- West Indies, Zimbabwe, Scotland and Ireland -- tied with two points each. The equation is simple for all of them. The winner of the West Indies-Ireland tie and Scotland-Zimbabwe match will progress ahead; with the group toppers joining Pool B whereas the other will join Australia-starrer Pool A.

Here's the qualification scenario explained for Group B teams for Super 12

The winner of West Indies-Ireland and Scotland-Zimbabwe will make it to the Super 12 stage. In case both the games are washed out due to rain, with the forecast not looking encouraging in Geelong on Friday, current table-toppers Scotland and Zimbabwe will qualify. If the Zimbabwe-Scotland game is abandoned and the other match is completed, then the winner of West Indies-Ireland will enter Pool B whereas Scotland will proceed to Pool A in the Super 12.

On the other hand, if the Scotland-Zimbabwe game produces a winner and the other encounter is abandoned, then the former match's winner will end as group toppers and go through along with West Indies.

Hence, everything is at stake for all four teams in Group B. It is set to be a memorable end to the qualifiers, which has provided wholesome entertainment for spectators and viewers across the globe.