Top 10 world news: Truss' new cabinet, Gazprom-Siemens tussle, Tolkien a racist & more

Liz Truss appointed as Britain's PM. What will her Cabinet look like?

Liz Truss became the new British prime minister on Monday (September 5) after she defeated Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest. Truss became Britain's third female PM after Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90) and Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19).

'You should ask Siemens', Gazprom on the resumption of Nord Stream 1 pipeline

When asked when the pipeline would resume pumping gas again, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the far-east city of Vladivostok stated, "You should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first."

'Friendship can solve any problem', says Sheikh Hasina as she hails India-Bangladesh ties

During the address, Sheikh Hasina hailed the India-Bangladesh ties and termed New Delhi a "friend". She said, "Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war."

Russia to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea: US intelligence

According to a US Intelligence finding, the Russian Ministry of Defense is apparently in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for the ongoing war against Ukraine, news agency The Associated Press reported.

Fugitive hijacker of 1981 Indian Airlines flight reveals his location in Islamabad

Gajinder Singh, a wanted terrorist and the runaway hijacker of an Indian Airlines flight to Lahore in 1981, revealed his whereabouts in Pakistan through a Facebook post on Monday, contradicting Islamabad's denial that he was not there. All you need to know about the Swedish parliamentary elections

The Scandinavian country of Sweden goes into polls on Sunday later this week to choose a new government. The ruling left-wing minority government of Social Democrats is up against the Moderates and the Sweden Democrats who find themselves on the centre-right and far-right end of the political spectrums, respectively. Over a dozen states mulling over adopting California’s electric car mandate

The Californian plan to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is being debated by more than a dozen other states. The idea is expected to be implemented in a number of the 17 states, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.

'Let's keep cricket or any other sport...' - Sachin Tendulkar comes in support of under-fire Arshdeep Singh

Former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined the bandwagon and come out in support of under-fire Arshdeep Singh. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and shared a post where he batted for the youngster. 'The Rings of Power' backlash explained: Was JRR Tolkien racist?

For all his incredible achievements, Tolkien's works were said to be suffused with conscious or unconsciously racist. WION takes a deep dive and explores if the creator of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' was racist or not.

