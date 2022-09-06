Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India on Tuesday (September 6). Hasina was honoured with the ceremonial reception.

During her address, she hailed the India-Bangladesh ties and termed New Delhi a "friend". She said, "Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war."

Hasina said that India and Bangladesh have a "friendly relationship" and both nations are cooperating with each other.

"I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim to develop economically and also fulfil the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that," said Sheikh Hasina at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our 2 countries work together so that people not only in India&Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus," she added.

Sheikh Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an important partner in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

Arriving in New Delhi on Monday, the Bangladesh prime minister met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They discussed issues of bilateral interest.

She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, which is a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.