'Let's keep cricket or any other sport...' - Sachin Tendulkar comes in support of under-fire Arshdeep Singh

India and Pakistan produced another thriller at the Asia Cup 2022 edition -- after the group stage face-off -- in their respective Super Four opening clash on Sunday (September 04). Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Rohit Sharma-led India were asked to bat first and posted a competitive 181/7 before Md Rizwan's 71, Md Nawaz's 20-ball 42* and Asif Ali's lusty blows took Pakistan past the finish line.

From India's perspective, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya had an off-day with the ball whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over. Arshdeep Singh leaked only 27 runs in 3.5 overs, and accounted for a wicket, but he dropped a simple catch of Asif in the 18th over which led to his massive trolling online. Amid all this, many former cricketers have backed the 23-year-old pacer whereas the likes of Virat Kohli, Md Shami and Shikhar Dhawan also extended their support to the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) speedster. Now, former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon and came out in support of under-fire Arshdeep.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and shared a post where he wrote, "Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard.... and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."

Seeing so much support coming his way from superstar cricketers, Arshdeep will surely like to move past his costly drop from the Pakistan clash -- as Asif went onto hammer Bhuvi in the penultimate over of the run-chase and returned with an 8-ball 16 -- and bounce back in style when India take on Sri Lanka in their next game in the Super Four round at the continental tournament.

India face Sri Lanka in a must-win clash in Dubai on Tuesday evening (September 06). The Men in Blue now need to win both their remaining encounters to enter the final.