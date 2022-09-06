Over a dozen states mulling over adopting California’s electric car mandate

The Californian plan to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is being debated by more than a dozen other states.

The idea is expected to be implemented in a number of the 17 states, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Vermont. California has the nation's strongest regulations, requiring that by 2035, all new cars must either operate on electricity or hydrogen.

States like Minnesota, where the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association claims the weather forbids the usage of just electric vehicles, are fiercely opposing the rule.

The trade group's president, Scott Lambert, told the Associated Press that "the technology is such that the vehicles just don't perform that well in cold weather." Not all of us reside in southern California.

Colorado is another state where the proposal is up against stiff opposition.

The Colorado Energy Office informed the AP that "while the governor shares the goal of rapidly moving towards electric vehicles, he is sceptical about requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date as technology is rapidly changing."

Also Read: In pics: Central vista redevelopment: Then vs now

Republicans in Virginia are trying to distance themselves from California's requirements in the meantime. When Democrats held control of both the legislature and the governor's office in 2021, the state passed laws submitting itself to California's standards.

Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia and a Republican, dubbed the measure "stupid" last week and has directed his staff to sever ties.

Youngkin stated in a statement posted on Twitter that "In an effort to turn Virginia into California, liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia out by subjecting Virginia drivers to California vehicle laws." Now, as a result of that agreement, Virginians will be compelled to adopt the California law that outlaws the sale of automobiles powered by gas and diesel.

(with inputs from agencies)