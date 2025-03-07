US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 7) warned of large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

In other news, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested that NATO could extend its Article 5 projections to Ukraine without making it a member of the alliance.

'Get to table right now': Trump warns of sanctions, tariffs on Russia 'until ceasefire is reached' with Ukraine

Italy's Meloni suggests taking Ukraine under NATO's security umbrella without providing membership

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire breakthrough? Putin open to truce, but only if he gets his way

Russia is open to discussing a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, provided there is clear progress towards a lasting peace agreement, according to a report by Bloomberg.

'Let's make elephant, dragon dance' China urges India to unite against US ‘power politics’ amid trade war

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged India and China to strengthen cooperation and resist global power struggles, as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate. His comments came on Friday following a National People’s Congress meeting, just days after the United States doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%.

Zelensky's approval rating surges to 68 per cent after showdown with Trump

Following the Oval Office spat with US President Donald Trump, the approval rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as risen to 68 per cent, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Trump halts all federal funding to 'terrible' South Africa; invites farmers to US, assures 'rapid citizenship'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 7) stressed that South Africa is being "terrible" to farmers in their country, adding that South African farmers are invited into the US.

Indian government changes rules for new passport: Here's all you need to know

The Indian government has made some changes for Indian citizens applying for a new or updated passport. With significant new policy updates, the centre has brought stricter documentation requirements and procedural changes.

Indian Air Force's fighter jet crashes in Haryana during training sortie

Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official.

India were 202/2 in 39 overs but managed 264/6 in 50 overs - How New Zealand won 2000 Champions Trophy Final vs India

It was on October 15, 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya that India and New Zealand faced each other for the first time in an ICC ODI Tournament final. At the time, the only ICC events were the World Cup and Champions Trophy - the Tests didn't need a WTC and T20s were not invented yet.

Nadaaniyan review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is completely unnecessary

The trailer of Nadaaniyan- which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood opposite Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor - had given us all enough hints at how bland a film it would be.