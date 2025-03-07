The Indian government has made some changes for Indian citizens applying for a new or updated passport. With significant new policy updates, the centre has brought stricter documentation requirements and procedural changes.

Advertisment

Here are five key changes you should know:

Birth certificate mandatory

A birth certificate will be the only officially valid proof of date of birth for citizens born on or after October 1, 2023. This document must be issued to the individual by the Municipal Corporation, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, or any authority designated under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Advertisment

However, individual born before this date may continue to use other documents for the proof of date of birth, like extracts from service records, a PAN card, a driving licence, a school leaving certificate or a matriculation certificate.

Also read: Transgender Americans face complicated passport process amid Trump's new policy

Residential address

Advertisment

Now with the new rule, residential addresses will no longer be printed on the last page of passports in an effort to improve security and privacy.

Instead, a barcode will now be printed on the paper, which immigration officials will scan to retrieve information.

Also read: Applied for Indian passport? Your appointment is rescheduled after Sept 3

Colour-coding system

The Indian government has now launched a colour-coded system to make it easier to identify the passports of different citizens.

According to the new policy, white passports will be issued for government officials, while, red passports for diplomats.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens will continue to be issued blue passports.

Parents' name to be removed

The name of the passport holders' parents will no longer be required for the new passport. Earlier, the names of the parents used to be printed on the last page of the passport.

This new change will prevent unnecessary disclosure of personal information.

Moreover, it will be helpful especially for individuals from single-parent of separated families.

Also read: Ex-Brazil Prez Bolsonaro denied passport for Donald Trump's inauguration

Passport Seva Kendra expansion

The Passport Seva Kendras, where the application and verification process for passport holders is done, will now be expanded to expedite the services.

Now, the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) will be increased from 442 to 600 in the next five years.

The Department of Posts and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further five years.

The Indian government has made these policy changes to make the passport application process more secure, efficient, easy and uniform for Indian citizens.

Also read: Boy named 'Loki Skywalker' denied passport because of a Disney copyright

(With inputs from agencies)