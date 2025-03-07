Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official.

Advertisment

He said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district (near Morni hills).

Also read: India 'aatmanirbharta' in aerospace: IAF capability enhancement report out

Advertisment

The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.

A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely.



An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 7, 2025

Advertisment

Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadree Kaushik told PTI that the aircraft crashed in Raipurrani area of Panchkula district.

Sources said the aircraft had taken off on a routine training sortie from Ambala.

Watch video here:

#NewsAlert | Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft crashes near Haryana's Ambala during training sortie; pilot ejects safely pic.twitter.com/6w2vPCrxAK — WION (@WIONews) March 7, 2025

Also read: 'Technology delayed is technology denied': Indian IAF chief on undelivered Tejas aircraft

The IAF in a post on X said the aircraft crashed when it was on a routine training sortie after encountering a system malfunction.

"An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the incident", said the post.

Last month, a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a routine training sortie. Both pilots ejected safely before the crash.

In November 2024, a MiG-29 fighter jet went down in a field near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, following a technical glitch during a routine training sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely before impact.

Also read: India: 5 dead, 90 hospitalised as local authorities mess up Chennai IAF Air Show

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.