US President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground operations in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, blaming Hamas for the violence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday (Mar 20), said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin must stop making "unnecessary demands" that extend the war.

The Indian government on Thursday (March 20) said that it is in talks with Elon Musk's X and Grok to determine which Indian law has been violated.

Russia says will hold talks with US in Riyadh on Monday

Russia and the US are set to hold another set of talks on Monday (March 24) or early next week, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Iran's Khamenei says US strikes on Yemen 'a crime that must be stopped'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday (Mar 20), said that the deadly US strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped".

VIDEO | Massive explosion erupts as Ukrainian drone strike Russia's strategic Engels airfield

Ukraine on Thursday (Mar 20) struck a strategic Russian bomber airfield in Engels with drones. The massive attack triggered a huge blast and fire about 700 km (435 miles) from the front lines of the war, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials, as reported by Reuters.

US clarifies Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘misleading and damaging’ remark on Bangladesh

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Wednesday (Mar 19) condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. When asked about recent remarks made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, she said that Washington welcomes efforts by the interim government to reduce instances of violence.

‘Musk needs to step back’: Tesla backer says CEO must reduce Trump work amid protests, dropping shares

Elon Musk and Tesla are facing a “brand tornado crisis moment” and the electric vehicle company's CEO needs to cut back his work for US President Donald Trump to control the damage, one of the biggest supporters of the company said. This comes as Tesla announced the recalling of 46,000 Cybertrucks in the US on Thursday (Mar 20) to fix an exterior panel.

Who was Disha Salian and why is her father blaming Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for her death?

Nearly five years after her tragic death, celebrity manager Disha Salian is back in the news. Disha’s father, Satish Salian has stated that he has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into Disha's death and accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray of being involved in the alleged rape and murder of his daughter.

Exclusive | Chasing speed, defying barriers: How Kush Maini is putting India on Formula 1 map

Kush Maini is a name that resonates with resilience, ambition, and an unwavering passion for motorsport. For Kush, racing isn’t just a sport—it’s a lifelong pursuit, a dream carved from years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering belief. Now, as Alpine’s test and reserve driver, he stands at the doorstep of Formula One, a milestone that not only marks his personal achievement but also a proud moment for his country and family.