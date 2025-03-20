Kush Maini is a name that resonates with resilience, ambition, and an unwavering passion for motorsport. For Kush, racing isn’t just a sport—it’s a lifelong pursuit, a dream carved from years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering belief. Now, as Alpine’s test and reserve driver, he stands at the doorstep of Formula One, a milestone that not only marks his personal achievement but also a proud moment for his country and family.

Advertisment

“It was a long time coming,” Kush recalls, reflecting on the moment he got the call confirming his reserve driver role. “It was just about being patient. But finally getting it—it’s massive. To be able to say I am a Formula One reserve driver is surreal. Of course, the ultimate goal is a full-time race seat, and that will take more work, but reaching this stage is already a big milestone, " Kush said in an exclusive interview to WION.

Also Read: Japan becomes first country to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

His journey to this point has been far from easy. Coming from a family deeply embedded in motorsport—his father a racer, his brother Arjun also a competitor—Kush’s path was shaped by both inspiration and cautionary tales. Arjun’s challenges in Formula 2, marked by tough luck and limited opportunities, could have deterred Kush, but instead, they became lessons. “He gave me advice on what to expect. Last year was rough for me in F2 too, but having that extra shot to prove myself with Alpine’s backing is something I don’t take for granted. Not everyone gets a second chance.”

Advertisment

Battling challenges

Kush’s career has been more than just racing. As an Indian driver in a sport still working towards diversity, he has faced his fair share of discrimination. He remembers being just 12 years old when he first encountered racism—mocked by older kids in go-karting because of his skin color and name. “At that age, it really affects you mentally. It makes you anti-social, it makes you question yourself. Even now, it’s something I’m still overcoming. But knowing the support I have now and how far I’ve come—it makes it easier than it was for the 12-year-old me.”

Despite these hardships, Kush has continued to push forward, determined to make his mark. Stepping into an F1 car for the first time was an unforgettable experience. “F1 is a different beast,” he says. “There’s so much grip, so much downforce—everything feels perfect. You come out of that first lap and you don’t even know what to tell the engineers because it’s just unbelievable.”

Advertisment

Guidance from legends

His journey is guided by some of the biggest names in the sport. Two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen serves as his mentor—something Kush still finds surreal. “I have a call with him every now and then, actually,” he laughs. “Every time I speak with Mika, I learn something new. He’s always there, responding in seconds, and you truly understand why he was a two-time world champion.”

He also shares close ties with Pierre Gasly, whose advice has been invaluable. “Pierre and I share the same manager, so we talk a lot. He’s always open to answering my questions and offering insights.”

When it comes to his role models, Häkkinen tops the list, but others have also shaped his journey. “Kimi Raikkonen was a big inspiration for me growing up, and of course, Ayrton Senna. Among the current drivers, I would say Lewis Hamilton and Pierre—they’re both incredibly talented and down-to-earth.”

Racing for something bigger

Beyond his own ambitions, Kush carries a deep sense of identity and purpose. His helmet, which proudly features Lord Hanuman and the Indian flag, is more than just a design—it’s a symbol of faith and connection. “Hanumanji has always been special to me. I read the Hanuman Chalisa almost every day, I visit the temple when I’m back in Bangalore—it’s a relationship I’ve had with him since I was a kid. Racing can be lonely sometimes, but I always feel like he’s watching over me.”

That sense of purpose extends to inspiring the next generation of Indian racers. Young talents like Shriya Lohia, India’s first female F4 driver, have looked up to him. “It’s crazy to think I’m a role model now,” he admits. “I never thought I would be. But it motivates me to push harder, to work even more so that I can achieve my dream—not just for myself, but for my country.”

The road ahead

As the F1 season unfolds, Kush remains laser-focused on his own performance. “This year is about leaving no stone unturned—driving my best, proving what I’m capable of. The results matter, but for me, it’s more about the process. I want to finish the season knowing I’ve given it everything.”

And as for championship predictions? “I’ll say one of the McLarens,” he teases.

Kush Maini’s journey is one of resilience, faith, and unrelenting passion. With the backing of Alpine, the wisdom of legends, and the dreams of a nation behind him, he continues to push forward—one lap at a time—towards his ultimate goal: a full-time seat in Formula One.