Nearly five years after her tragic death, celebrity manager Disha Salian is back in the news. Disha’s father, Satish Salian has stated that he has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into Disha's death and accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray of being involved in the alleged rape and murder of his daughter.

Advertisment

Disha’s father has also alleged her daughter’s death was covered to protect influential people involved in the case.

As per a report in ANI, his lawyer, Nilesh C Ojha, has accused former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of not wanting to take action against Aaditya Thackeray and working with corrupt police officials to bury the alleged crime

About Disha Salian’s death

Advertisment

Celebrity manager Disha Salian died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) and ruled that it was an accidental death.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter review: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik and Jeet's performances alleviate a predictable story

About Disha Salian

Advertisment

Disha Salian, 28, used to work as a celebrity manager and had managed several celebrities in her career. Notably, she worked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for some years. The actor allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra, only six days after Disha's death.

Disha had also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during her film Jazba, and actor Varun Sharma before she started working with Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha was not working with Sushant at the time of her death.

The Mumbai police had stated there was no link between Disha's and Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma mourn former manager Disha Salian's death

Personal life

Disha Salian lived in a Dadar flat with her parents Satish and Vasanti Salian. A report in HT states that during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, her fiancé Rohan Rai also moved in with them.

Rohan and Disha were supposed to move into a flat on the 14th floor of the Regent Galaxy building in Malad West, Mumbai post marriage. The flat was bought by Rohan, however, it became the place where Disha eventually died.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Aditya Thackeray seeks Bombay HC's intervention

Rohan Rai reportedly married his co-star Sheen Dass in 2020, as per an HT report.

Sources close to Disha had alleged that she had been frustrated due to roadblocks in various projects associated with her work during lockdown.

Back in 2023, when her death was ruled accidental, her parents reportedly said they were satisfied with the probe and suspected no foul play in the investigation.

However, in his recent plea to the Bombay High Court, Satish Salian said, “The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, and eyewitness testimonies.”

Disha Patani pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on 7th anniversary of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story